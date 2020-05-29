SnowGem Market Capitalization Achieves $522,864.79 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $522,864.79 and $81,389.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004009 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000153 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 25,300,620 coins and its circulating supply is 25,223,528 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.