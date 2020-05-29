Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLGL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sol Gel Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.05.

SLGL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,400. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

