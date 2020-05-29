SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.96, 810,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 764,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

