Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Up 33.3%

Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV)’s share price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 1,131,252 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 472% from the average daily volume of 197,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

