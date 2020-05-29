Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,269 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after buying an additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $188,169,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 234,583 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,250,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,908,470. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

