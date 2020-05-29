S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 841.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,898,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $323.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $323.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.29.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

