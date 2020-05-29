SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,260. The company has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.28. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, analysts predict that SP Plus will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

