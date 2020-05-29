SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Trimmed by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 8.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.98. 8,921,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,635,174. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $164.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

