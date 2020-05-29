SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.