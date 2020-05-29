SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 0.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 387,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,545. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

