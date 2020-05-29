Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

SBLK opened at $5.06 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $498.63 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.