StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of StealthGas stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.74 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 955,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,225,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StealthGas (GASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.