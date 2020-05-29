Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.40. Stein Mart shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 79,412 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stein Mart by 2,052.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 245,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stein Mart by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 605,899 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stein Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stein Mart by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

