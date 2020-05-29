Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

STRL has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sterling Construction has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $296.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger A. Cregg bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Messer bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.