StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $161.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.53 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

