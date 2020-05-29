Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,380,000 after buying an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,302,879. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

