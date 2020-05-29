Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 3.1% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.01. 628,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,179. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $155.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

