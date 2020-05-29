Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Mastercard by 14.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.32. 2,302,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.30. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

