Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,415 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.0% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of USB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

