Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

WM stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. 1,813,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,322. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

