Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.9% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.14. 4,920,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,846,306. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $154.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

