Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Monday, May 4th.
LON:KETL traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock had a trading volume of 5,034,871 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.66. The company has a market cap of $375.90 million and a PE ratio of 17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.63).
Strix Group Company Profile
Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.