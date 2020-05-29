Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Monday, May 4th.

LON:KETL traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 186 ($2.45). The stock had a trading volume of 5,034,871 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.66. The company has a market cap of $375.90 million and a PE ratio of 17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.63).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

