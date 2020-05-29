Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 1,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,538. The company has a market cap of $252.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $140,067.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,456.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,317 shares of company stock worth $311,138. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

