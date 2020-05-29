SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

SMMT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,755. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,728 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.