SunTrust Banks Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $105.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,340. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

