SunTrust Banks Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $105.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.
Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,340. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
