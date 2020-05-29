Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Announces Earnings Results

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON SUR traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 43.75 ($0.58). The stock had a trading volume of 32,228 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.48. Sureserve Group has a one year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 51.50 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “house stock” rating for the company.

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

