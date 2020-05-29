Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3,478,129.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860,724 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 2.9% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.66% of Synchrony Financial worth $62,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 171,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 57,428 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. 4,898,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,658,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

