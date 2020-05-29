Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Up to $19.48

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $19.48. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 14,809,072 shares trading hands.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.