SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.80. 3,187,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,952. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

