Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,418.24. 1,721,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,312.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,333.71. The firm has a market cap of $969.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

