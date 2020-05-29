Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 1,440 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 3.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 3,156,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.3% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 530,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5,557.9% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 323,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 317,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,174.5% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 205,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 196,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,070,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,134,378. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

