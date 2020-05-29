Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 97000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 33.12, a quick ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Target Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.