Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 2,818 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 151.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.08.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,421. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

