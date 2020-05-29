Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 4,474 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,581 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. 4,435,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,572,402. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

