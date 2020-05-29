Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires 5,247 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 165.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.43. The company had a trading volume of 537,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.