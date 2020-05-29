Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $1,705,000.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $43.28. 75,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,010. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.74.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

