Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 746.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,858.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

