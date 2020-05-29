Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 1.2% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after purchasing an additional 213,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Albemarle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 287,073 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 931,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

