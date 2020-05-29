Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $687,326,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,097,575. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average is $131.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.