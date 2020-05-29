Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,737. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.