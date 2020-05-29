Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 1,432.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. 20,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,335. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

