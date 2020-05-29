Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in CSX by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. 1,954,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

