Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $360,000 Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,144,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.29. 47,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

