Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $638,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,236. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $142.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.71.

