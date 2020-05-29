Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $746,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE EV traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.32. 153,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EV. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.