Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. 1,240,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,188. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

