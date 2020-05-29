Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 102.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.4% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.28. 311,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,644,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.93. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

