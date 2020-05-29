Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $13,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.78. 2,909,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,944. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $181.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

