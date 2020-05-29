Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 38,066 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 343.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra cut their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,873. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.