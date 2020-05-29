Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Raises Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $96.51. 15,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

